Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

The recent record-breaking spike in coronavirus cases is sparking concern, especially when it comes to potential shutdowns. A Chesterland based company is creating a niche business to help factories, warehouses and schools tackle the threat head-on.
US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published