Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

Khaleej Times Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: As coronavirus cases spike, a Chesterland company is working to keep businesses open

As coronavirus cases spike, a Chesterland company is working to keep businesses open 02:22

 The recent record-breaking spike in coronavirus cases is sparking concern, especially when it comes to potential shutdowns. A Chesterland based company is creating a niche business to help factories, warehouses and schools tackle the threat head-on.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science [Video]

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 145,977; 3,685 deaths [Video]

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 145,977; 3,685 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 7,703 cases and 213 deaths as of Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload [Video]

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

World Health Organization says a 44 percent rise in European cases in a week is ‘very concerning’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Global virus cases surpass the 40 million milestone

 New cases are growing at over 150,000 a day in Europe, as many countries including Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Cyprus, and the Czech...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 206 updates | Global COVID cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938
Hindu

Global new COVID-19 cases reach record 350,000

 CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News


Tweets about this