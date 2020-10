Cuomo unveils plan for rolling out COVID vaccine when available Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

"We don't know how many doses we're going to get. We don't know what vaccine we're going to get. We don't know when we're going to get it," NY Gov. Cuomo said on Sunday. "We don't know how many doses we're going to get. We don't know what vaccine we're going to get. We don't know when we're going to get it," NY Gov. Cuomo said on Sunday. 👓 View full article