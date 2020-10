UN nuclear ban treaty goes into effect on January 22nd Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

None of the world’s nuclear power supported the treaty, which was ratified by only three Western countries; Austria, Ireland and New Zealand. None of the world’s nuclear power supported the treaty, which was ratified by only three Western countries; Austria, Ireland and New Zealand. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force, United Nations says The UN chief said the treaty’s entry into force in January culminates a worldwide movement “to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences...

The Age 1 day ago





Tweets about this