UAE- RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of school buses Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) DUBAI, 26th October, 2020 (WAM) -- Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, carried out 1011 inspections o... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this