'Trump encourages it': Pittsburgh Jews still fear far-right violence, two years after massacre

Haaretz Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
A visit to the Squirrel Hill neighborhood finds many Jewish voters promising to have the last word against a president they regard as America’s inciter in chief since the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue
