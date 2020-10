US citizen kidnapped by gunmen in southern Niger, sources say Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Niger, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, is struggling with a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians. Niger, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, is struggling with a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians. 👓 View full article

