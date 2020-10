UK Labour Party responsible for discrimination, harassment against Jews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Report by the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission says Labour violated 3 components of equality laws in addressing, and often failing to address, repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism. Report by the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission says Labour violated 3 components of equality laws in addressing, and often failing to address, repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this