Israel's OrCam partners with Starkey for hearing, visual enhancements Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The new solution uses a wireless connection to combine Starkey's Livio Edge AI hearing aids with OrCam's MyEye device, providing simultaneous audio and visual enhancements. The new solution uses a wireless connection to combine Starkey's Livio Edge AI hearing aids with OrCam's MyEye device, providing simultaneous audio and visual enhancements. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like