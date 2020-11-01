Global  
 

Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections, 700 deaths, new study finds

Haaretz Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
'Trump doesn't even care about the very lives of his strongest supporters,' Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement responding to the study
