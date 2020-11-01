Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections, 700 deaths, new study finds

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, already censured for calling a female politician an "item", has now called him a "dog". A 17-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh bled to death on Saturday after her throat was slit open by a man who was...
Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events.
HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say..