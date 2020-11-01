Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections, 700 deaths, new study finds

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 48 minutes ago BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims, 'Kamal Nath called me a dog', Cong denies|Oneindia News 02:34 BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, already censured for calling a female politician an "item", has now called him a "dog". A 17-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh bled to death on Saturday after her throat was slit open by a man who was...