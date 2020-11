Trump supporters surround Biden bus, attempt to run it off the road Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down. A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down. 👓 View full article