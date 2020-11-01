|
|
|
Trump supporters surround Biden bus, attempt to run it off the road
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway
A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday.
Multiple videos posted to social media showed..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|