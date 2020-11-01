Global  
 

Trump supporters surround Biden bus, attempt to run it off the road

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A campaign official at the scene described the group of trucks, emblazoned in giant pro-Trump flags, as trying to run the bus off the road and slow it down.
 The FBI said Sunday that its San Antonio bureau is investigating an incident after video was taken of a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding and then following a Biden campaign bus on Friday.

