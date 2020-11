You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Puerto Rico Become The US's Plus-One?



Puerto Ricans have a critical choice to make on Election Day. Business Insider reports islanders will vote to decide if the US territory should move to become a state or be granted independence. If.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago More than $9 million spent on Florida ballot amendment this November



More than $9 million was spent to get Amendment 4 on the ballot this November in Florida, asking voters to limit their own ability to make changes to the state constitution. It's unclear who's behind.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:47 Published 2 weeks ago