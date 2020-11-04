Global  
 

'John McCain's last laugh': Cindy McCain under fire from Trump supports for Arizona flipping

Haaretz Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Political pundit Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said, 'Joe Biden is the first Democrat in 24 years to win Arizona. I’d like to imagine it as John McCain getting the last laugh'
 During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, revealed the final straw that led her to endorse Joe Biden for president.

