'John McCain's last laugh': Cindy McCain under fire from Trump supports for Arizona flipping
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Political pundit Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said, 'Joe Biden is the first Democrat in 24 years to win Arizona. I’d like to imagine it as John McCain getting the last laugh'
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Cindy McCain Opens Up About Trump 01:09
During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, revealed the final straw that led her to endorse Joe Biden for president.
