'John McCain's last laugh': Cindy McCain under fire from Trump supports for Arizona flipping

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jennifer Lawrence used to be 'a little Republican,' voted for John McCain



Jennifer Lawrence used to be 'a little Republican,' voted for John McCain Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago John Oliver Calls Out Trump Over Plans to Cut Ties With World Health Organization | THR News



John Oliver on Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight' took a deep dive into President Trump's issues with the World Health Organization or, as Oliver called it, "one of the president's favorite punching bags." Credit: THR News Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration



As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.' Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this