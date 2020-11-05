Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dozen US states report record increase in COVID-19 cases

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Dozen US states report record increase in COVID-19 casesIn addition to rising cases, US hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rose to over 52,500 on Thursday, up for an 11th day in a row and getting closer to the record of 58,370 set in July.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Looking at the rising COVID-19 trend in MO, KS

Looking at the rising COVID-19 trend in MO, KS 03:06

 Talking to health departments about rising COVID-19 numbers in Missouri and Kansas.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
State Looks To Increase Testing As COVID Numbers Soar [Video]

State Looks To Increase Testing As COVID Numbers Soar

Friday was a record-breaking day for daily COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, as well as the number of deaths. But Minnesota also saw a third daily record for the number of tests, and the state wants to do..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:50Published
Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records [Video]

Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a record number of new cases (4,726) and deaths (79) Friday on what might be the most sobering of the pandemic so far.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Record US Increase in Daily COVID Cases 3rd Straight Day

 The United States on Friday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a third straight day with at least 121,337 new infections, according to a...
Newsmax

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

 Americans went to the polls Tuesday under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsy