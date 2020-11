You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh town damaged by recent shelling



Footage released by the Armenian Unified Infocentre on Wednesday (November 4) appears to show buildings in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shushi damaged by recent shelling. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians bear brunt of conflict's devastation



In Azerbaijan, thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as people on both sides of the conflict suffer. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal



On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:25 Published on October 12, 2020