Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Twitter has added multiple warnings and labels to tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, including many since Tuesday's election that made unfounded allegations of voting fraud.
Twitter has added multiple warnings and labels to tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, including many since Tuesday's election that made unfounded allegations of voting fraud.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources