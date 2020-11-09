Attorney general throws conflict of interest dispute with Netanyahu to High Court
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Avichai Mendelblit reverses his original position after the prime minister informed the court that he rejects the attorney general’s authority to impose an agreement
Avichai Mendelblit reverses his original position after the prime minister informed the court that he rejects the attorney general’s authority to impose an agreement
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources