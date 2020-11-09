Global  
 

Attorney general throws conflict of interest dispute with Netanyahu to High Court

Haaretz Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Avichai Mendelblit reverses his original position after the prime minister informed the court that he rejects the attorney general’s authority to impose an agreement
