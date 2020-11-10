Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden will soon choose a secretary of state. The impact on Israel could be dramatic

Haaretz Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has no shortage of contenders vying to be his secretary of state. Will he opt for a diplomatic or political appointee, and how will they be greeted in Jerusalem?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure

Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure 01:56

 Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity of the process. Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson joined Cheddar to discuss security...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arizona Secretary of State Says Ballot Counting Process Is Transparent [Video]

Arizona Secretary of State Says Ballot Counting Process Is Transparent

Arizona has become a focal point in the race for the White House as mail-in ballots continued to be tallied up. Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Secretary of State, joined Cheddar to discuss the safety of poll..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:54Published
Georgia Secretary of State: Votes will be recounted [Video]

Georgia Secretary of State: Votes will be recounted

Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early on Fridayas vote counting continued, with little more than 900 votes separating thecandidates after about five million votes were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State [Video]

'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published