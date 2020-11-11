Khalifa Bin Salman al-Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, Dies at 84
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
During his tenure as the world’s longest-serving prime minister, he oversaw development in the Gulf kingdom, stood up for the monarchy and quashed dissent.
During his tenure as the world’s longest-serving prime minister, he oversaw development in the Gulf kingdom, stood up for the monarchy and quashed dissent.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources