Khalifa Bin Salman al-Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, Dies at 84

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
During his tenure as the world’s longest-serving prime minister, he oversaw development in the Gulf kingdom, stood up for the monarchy and quashed dissent.
