Militants Continue Violence Despite Being Condemned by Clerics - The Daily Outlook Afghanistan, print and online English Newspaper

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Afghanistan fighting shows no sign of ending



While the world awaits progress in the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, heavy violence continues in the country. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago Afghanistan fighting continues despite peace talks



More violence has erupted between Taliban fighters and government troops in Afghanistan. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:10 Published on October 18, 2020 Afghanistan: US stands down in Helmand, Taliban to do the same



The Taliban has agreed to stop attacks after the US promised to halt its raids supporting Afghan forces in Helmand. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published on October 18, 2020