Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?Netanyahu genuinely wanted to see Trump win the election, and Biden’s victory came as a blow to Netanyahu’s plans.
