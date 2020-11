Egypt-UK trade agreement expected by 2020 end: Jeffery Donaldson Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The United Kingdom's (UK) Trade Envoy to Egypt, Sir Jeffery Donaldson, believes his country will reach trade agreement ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street



Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky inDowning Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. The Prime Ministerwill sign a partnership agreement that includes a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published on October 8, 2020