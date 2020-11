HBO adapts Tony Award-winning play about peace accords, into new film Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The film, which will air next year, stars Andrew Scott (of “Fleabag” and “Black Mirror”) and Ruth Wilson (“The Affair,” “Mrs. Wilson”) The film, which will air next year, stars Andrew Scott (of “Fleabag” and “Black Mirror”) and Ruth Wilson (“The Affair,” “Mrs. Wilson”) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like