Trump supporters march in Washington to support his election claims

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Trump supporters march in Washington to support his election claimsOrganizers have given the pro-Trump rallies various names, including the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Small Group Of Trump Supporters Rally In Danville, Claiming Election Victory

Small Group Of Trump Supporters Rally In Danville, Claiming Election Victory 02:31

 Juliette Goodrich reports on East Bay residents rallying in Danville to insist President Trump has won the election (11-11-2020)

Trump Supporters Descend On Washington For Events Contesting Biden's Victory

 One week after Joe Biden's victory, Trump supporters gathered for rallies to echo false claims of a stolen election. They were greeted by President Trump...
NPR

Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result

 Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday, with the U.S. president making a drive-past in his motorcade as he sticks to discredited...
CTV News

DC Protest March for Trump Saturday Among Several Spontaneous Events

 A protest march by President Donald Trump's supporters in Washington on Saturday apparently is one of several grassroots events the Trump campaign is...
Newsmax