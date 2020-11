Protesters voice their opinions during Bristol's anti-lockdown march



Protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups, ignoring pleas from Avon and Somerset Police to cancel. These photos show local police officers.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 16 hours ago

Protestors arrested as anti-lockdown campaigners march for the right to gather in large groups during global pandemic



Watch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march. Protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 16 hours ago