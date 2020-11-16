Global  
 

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Jerusalem Post Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19"We are going to have a vaccine that can stop COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said.
