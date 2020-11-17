Imran Khan's Trip to Afghanistan Crucial to Peace Process - The Daily Outlook Afghanistan, print and online English Newspaper

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) Despite holding talks with the Taliban and giving concessions to the group, the Afghan government failed to se...

The Ifs and Buts of Peace Talks - The Daily Outlook Afghanistan, print and online English Newspaper (MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) The intra-Afghan dialogue began with much fanfare in Doha, the capital of Qatar, but no breakthrough has been ...

MENAFN.com 2 days ago



