Stoltenberg says price of leaving Afghanistan in uncoordinated way is 'very high' Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Afghanistan Times) AT News KABUL: NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg has warned over hasty and uncoordinated way of leaving ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Hydrogen Planes Will Leave Only Water in Their Wake



LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS — Airbus has unveiled a groundbreaking project to develop three new planes that will run on hydrogen and leave only water vapor in their wake. One of these zero-emission planes.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:18 Published on September 30, 2020