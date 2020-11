You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19



Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:58 Published 1 week ago Palestinian official Erekat hospitalized with COVID



Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Soraya Ali.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:07 Published on October 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources Palestinians decide to resume relations with Israel (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has decided to resume relations with Israel, ...

MENAFN.com 9 minutes ago