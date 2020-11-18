Global  
 

Half of Republicans say Biden won because of a 'rigged' election, new poll finds

Haaretz Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Nov. 13-17 opinion poll showed that Trump’s open defiance of Biden's victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy
