You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance



Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 21 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Israel Strikes Syria and Iranian Forces as Pompeo Flies In Israel launched the retaliatory airstrikes in Syria hours before a meeting in Jerusalem with the Bahraini foreign minister and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

NYTimes.com 23 hours ago



Israel Prime Minister threatens more air strikes in Syria if Iran continues military presence Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to carry out more airstrikes in Syria if Iran continues to maintain a military presence in the war-torn...

Mid-Day 5 hours ago