WHO: More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Past Month Than in First Six Months of Pandemic

VOA News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Officials say hospitals and ICUs are filling up or full in Europe and the United States
Covid-19: First ever Coronavirus case was reported today in China in 2019

Covid-19: First ever Coronavirus case was reported today in China in 2019

 As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Today is that unfortunate day when the first ever confirmed case of Coronavirus was reported to the world as many put it, China let out the dark truth about the deadly Sars-Cov-2 that has wreaked havoc across the world.

Pandemic to claim the lives of at least 600,000 Russians

 Russia will suffer significant demographic losses due to excess mortality during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking into account the decline in the birth rate, the...
PRAVDA