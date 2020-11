You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local political expert weighs in on next steps before presidential inauguration



Many people are curious about what’s going to happen the next two months leading up to the presidential inauguration. https://wfts.tv/3eUa1uG Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Tougaloo president to attend Inauguration



Tougaloo president to attend Inauguration Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight



More than until the inauguration, the president-elect is getting a jump-start on some of the nation's most pressing problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Michael George reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago