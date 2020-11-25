Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran's president hopes Biden unravels Trump's Iran policies

Haaretz Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Hassan Rohani said that if Iran and the U.S. could find a path back to 'the situation on Jan 20, 2017,' President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, 'it could be a huge solution for many issues and problems'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition

Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition 01:27

 Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition . On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration officially authorized President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition process. Biden will now be able to access millions of dollars in federal funds and other resources that had...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced [Video]

Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced

President-elect Joe Biden announced several Cabinet picks and has been given the go-ahead to receive classified intelligence reports, as the formal transition is underway. Meanwhile President Donald..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published
'America is back': Biden introduces team to world [Video]

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally [Video]

Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally

US equities soared on Tuesday on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The General Services Administration confirmed it would provide the "resources and services" needed to start Biden's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published