Iran's president hopes Biden unravels Trump's Iran policies
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Hassan Rohani said that if Iran and the U.S. could find a path back to 'the situation on Jan 20, 2017,' President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, 'it could be a huge solution for many issues and problems'
Trump Administration
Authorizes Biden Transition .
On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration
officially authorized President-elect Joe Biden to
begin the formal transition process.
Biden will now be able to access
millions of dollars in federal funds
and other resources that had...