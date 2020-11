You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Girl students handle Kanpur police station for a day on World Children's Day



World Children's Day was observed on November 20. To celebrate the day, a police station in Kanpur made girl students station in-charge for a day. The aim was to put confidence in them and to sensitise.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 5 days ago Watch: Mumbai's CSMT lit in blue on World Children's Day



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Children's Day to spread awareness of children's rights. The day is celebrated every year to promote children's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago 5 Quotes From Influential Transgender People



5 Quotes , From Influential Transgender People. Every year on Nov. 20, the United States observes Transgender Day of Remembrance. The day is meant to honor those transgender people who lost their.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago