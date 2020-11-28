|
|
Iran blames Israel for scientist assassination
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
(MENAFN)Israel was the responsible of the assassination of Iran"s famous scientist, the president Hassan Rouhani said.He added on Saturday...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed
There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:44Published
Related news from verified sources
|