Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran blames Israel for scientist assassination

MENAFN.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
(MENAFN)Israel was the responsible of the assassination of Iran"s famous scientist, the president Hassan Rouhani said.He added on Saturday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say 00:52

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed [Video]

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran Blames Israel For Role In Assassination Of Nuclear Scientist

Iran Blames Israel For Role In Assassination Of Nuclear Scientist Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif on Friday underlined the possibility of Israeli role in a terrorist attack near Tehran in which a senior nuclear...
Eurasia Review

Iran Tells UN of 'Serious Indications' Israel Killed Scientist

 Nov 27 (Reuters) - Iran said there are "serious indications of Israeli responsibility" in the assassination of an Iranian scientist and it reserves the right to...
Newsmax

Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

 Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran on Friday that threatens...
Upworthy Also reported by •DNABusiness Insider