You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights



The tour came after Pompeo visited the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the illegally occupied West Bank. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Iran vows vengeance after assassination of top nuclear scientist On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister...

CBS News 3 hours ago



News24.com | Iran accuses Israel of assassinating scientist and seeking 'chaos' Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the United States and seeking to create chaos, vowing Tehran...

News24 13 hours ago