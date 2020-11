You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video, Augmented Reality Are Key to Engaging Gen Z: Snap’s Peter Naylor



Snapchat got its start as a mobile app for sending photo messages that disappeared after 24 hours, and has since evolved to become a news and entertainment hub that's popular with young adults and.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:57 Published on October 6, 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling



Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50 Published on October 6, 2020