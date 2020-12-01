US accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea State Alex Wong accused China of "seeking to undo the UN sanctions regime they themselves voted for in 2006, in 2009, in 2013, in 2016, and in 2017."
