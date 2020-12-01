Global  
 

US accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
US accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctionsDeputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea State Alex Wong accused China of "seeking to undo the UN sanctions regime they themselves voted for in 2006, in 2009, in 2013, in 2016, and in 2017."
News video: China Gave North Korean Dictator Unapproved COVID-19 Jab

China Gave North Korean Dictator Unapproved COVID-19 Jab 00:38

 Japanese intelligence sources say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a COVID-19 vaccination from the Chinese government. According to Business Insider, the obese 36-year-old dictator is a heavy smoker. That's fueled speculation that he would experience complications if he were to contract...

Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst [Video]

Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst

China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
North Korea warns 'yellow dust' can carry coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

North Korea warns 'yellow dust' can carry coronavirus | Oneindia News

North Korea has sent out a bizarre warning over yellow dust clouds from China that may be carrying the coronavirus. The secretive state which claims it has not a single coronavirus case since the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published