You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Playful elephants enjoy dunking one another's head underwater to cool off in South Africa



On a scorchingly hot day in Kruger National Park, South Africa, these young male elephants enjoy dunking one another's head in the watering hole on November 19. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago National play Monopoly game Day



Today is National Play Monopoly Day. You can celebrate the day by opening up your favorite Monopoly game and playing. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago World Diabetes Day: Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organises cycle rally in Delhi



On World Diabetes Day, Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organized a cycle rally to National War Memorial at India Gate complex on November 14. Senior officers including Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago