Trump's campaign, RNC have raised $207.5 million since Election Day

Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider...
Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova.
Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..