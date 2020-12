Kuwaitis elect parliament members Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Polling stations opened nationwide for parliamentary elections Saturday, held amidst a ch... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kuwaitis elect representatives Dec. 5 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti people will be electing 50 parliament members (MPs) from five constituencies ...

MENAFN.com 2 days ago