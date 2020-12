Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot undecided on entering politics Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

"Nothing has been settled yet. The decision on if to enter politics and with whom will be only when the Election Day is set." "Nothing has been settled yet. The decision on if to enter politics and with whom will be only when the Election Day is set." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like