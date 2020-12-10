Global  
 

At final White House Hanukkah party, Trump talks up ‘four more years’

Haaretz Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Trump once again falsely claimed to have won the election, saying 'We won it by more than the first one' ■ Unlike at previous Hanukkah parties, there was no formal candle-lighting
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses 03:00

 [NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test...

Trump Teases 2024 Run at White House Christmas Party

 President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening."It's been an amazing...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy•Business Insider•SBS•CTV News