In Germany, a witch hunt is raging against critics of Israel. Cultural leaders have had enough

Haaretz Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Scholars are boycotted for signing a petition, artists are subjected to background checks and critical texts are censored. Now, in an unprecedented move, leaders of top German cultural institutions have joined forces to declare: enough
