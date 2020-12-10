In Germany, a witch hunt is raging against critics of Israel. Cultural leaders have had enough Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Scholars are boycotted for signing a petition, artists are subjected to background checks and critical texts are censored. Now, in an unprecedented move, leaders of top German cultural institutions have joined forces to declare: enough 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

