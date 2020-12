Morocco agrees to normalize ties with Israel in exchange for U.S. recognition of Western Sahara sovereignty Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Trump says he signed proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone



Rabat says it will ‘restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic’ between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighbouring Mauritania. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published on November 14, 2020