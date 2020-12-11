Happy Hanukkah wishes arrive from Trump, Biden and Harris — and Emhoff

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes



President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins



Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes



President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential election... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago