Jordan- ACC's exports hit JD789 million in 11 months Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman Dec. 12 (Petra)-During the past 11 months,2020, the value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamb... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like