Bahrain approves registration for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Bahrain approves registration for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccineIn July the UAE started Phase III clinical trials for the vaccine and the trial was expanded to Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt.
