Bahrain approves registration for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval by US experts|Oneindia News



An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval on Thursday. Britain, Canada,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago China gave COVID-19 vaccine to Kim Jong Un: analyst



China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst



China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago