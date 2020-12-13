British author John le Carré dies aged 89

Sunday, 13 December 2020 () By casting British spies as every bit as ruthless as their Communist foes, le Carre defined the dislocation of the Cold War that left broken humans in the wake of distant superpowers.
The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was considered legendary for hisespionage-themed novels, which were published over five decades. He...
Actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67. The star enjoyed acareer across TV, film and the stage. He was known for regular appearances onshows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway? and his..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published