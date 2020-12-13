British author John le Carré dies aged 89

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Elton John's father-in-law dies aged 90 The Rocket Man star's husband David Furnish announced the passing of his father Jack in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday.