British author John le Carré dies aged 89

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
British author John le Carré dies aged 89By casting British spies as every bit as ruthless as their Communist foes, le Carre defined the dislocation of the Cold War that left broken humans in the wake of distant superpowers.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89 01:09

 The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was considered legendary for hisespionage-themed novels, which were published over five decades. He...

